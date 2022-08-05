Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Piper Sandler

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QRVO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.55.

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.07. 52,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,122. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $90.16 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,471,000 after acquiring an additional 261,754 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 541,246 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

