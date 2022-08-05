Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 672,240 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 255.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 672,240 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 441,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,138,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

