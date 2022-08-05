Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 151,561 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.08. 27,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.86 and a 200 day moving average of $157.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

