Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 241,016 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 241,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,699,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.13% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,142 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $226,347,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943,329 shares during the period. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,818,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,137,000 after buying an additional 1,040,408 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.14. 76,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,965,510. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.33.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.