Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $20.72 Million in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 268,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,735. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,980. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

