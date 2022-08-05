Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $25.91 Million in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 341,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,911,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $79.96. 38,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.34. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.