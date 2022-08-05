Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 30,793 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 199.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 94,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 62,712 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 970,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.58.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

