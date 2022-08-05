Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $28.59 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,585,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,688,000 after purchasing an additional 496,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

NYSE:EL traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.