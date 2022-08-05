Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,147,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $581,220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,528,000 after buying an additional 26,102 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.85.

Shares of CB traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.31 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

