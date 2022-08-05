Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.17% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 28,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE RS traded up $3.97 on Friday, hitting $189.61. 2,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,054. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

