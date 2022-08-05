Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QBR.B. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised shares of Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.89.

Shares of QBR.B traded up C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$27.98. The company had a trading volume of 331,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.18. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$26.03 and a 1-year high of C$32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

