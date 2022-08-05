Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) & Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 4.72 -$595.63 million ($4.23) -11.14 Quest Diagnostics $10.79 billion 1.49 $2.00 billion $12.02 11.50

This table compares Exact Sciences and Quest Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Exact Sciences and Quest Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 3 8 0 2.73 Quest Diagnostics 0 7 3 0 2.30

Exact Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $73.09, suggesting a potential upside of 55.12%. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $150.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.75%. Given Exact Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -37.90% -22.07% -11.19% Quest Diagnostics 14.02% 24.62% 11.77%

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Exact Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks, health plans, employers, direct contract entities, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

