Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $101,591.96 and $6,834.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00632807 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015706 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00036099 BTC.
Rage Fan Profile
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.
Rage Fan Coin Trading
