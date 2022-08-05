Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Acquires $22,795.00 in Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) Director Antonio Grassotti acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $22,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,830.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $439.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.32 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

PACK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ranpak by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 269,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ranpak by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

