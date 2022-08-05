Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Raymond James

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.27. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Lane Generational LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 70,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Rapid7 by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Stories

