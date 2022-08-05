Raymond James Boosts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $280.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.45.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $18.40 on Friday, hitting $274.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,351. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Insulet has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Insulet by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $1,103,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

