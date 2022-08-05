Raymond James Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $155.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WCN. Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WCN traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $137.36. 53,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day moving average of $128.53. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $145.62.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after buying an additional 1,766,471 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,785,000 after buying an additional 764,480 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after buying an additional 722,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,207,000 after buying an additional 616,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.