Raymond James Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $155.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on WCN. Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.
Waste Connections Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:WCN traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $137.36. 53,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day moving average of $128.53. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $145.62.
Institutional Trading of Waste Connections
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after buying an additional 1,766,471 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,785,000 after buying an additional 764,480 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after buying an additional 722,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,207,000 after buying an additional 616,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
