Raymond James Cuts Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $55.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Down 6.1 %

Open Text stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. 173,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.92. Open Text has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,602,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 9.7% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 217,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth $552,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.