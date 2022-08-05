Raymond James Lowers Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $215.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $197.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.81. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,545 shares of company stock worth $31,474,227 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after buying an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,487,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,101,000 after purchasing an additional 451,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,510,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

