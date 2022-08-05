Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.48. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

