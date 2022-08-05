RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

RE/MAX has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

NYSE RMAX opened at $25.69 on Friday. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 40,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $882,843.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,008,492 shares in the company, valued at $44,066,314.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 4,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $104,754.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,012,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,545,335.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 123,885 shares of company stock worth $2,887,325 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 115.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 49.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter worth $368,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter worth $459,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

