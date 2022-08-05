Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Up 0.2 %
RECI opened at GBX 147.79 ($1.81) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £338.93 million and a PE ratio of 1,340.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 150.67. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 137.50 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.50 ($1.95).
About Real Estate Credit Investments
