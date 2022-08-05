Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Up 0.2 %

RECI opened at GBX 147.79 ($1.81) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £338.93 million and a PE ratio of 1,340.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 150.67. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 137.50 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.50 ($1.95).

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

About Real Estate Credit Investments

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.