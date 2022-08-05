Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Starbucks (SBUX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX):

8/4/2022 – Starbucks had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $81.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $84.00.

7/18/2022 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.74. 357,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,167. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

