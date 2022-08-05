RED (RED) Price Down 28% Over Last Week

RED (RED) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $217,054.04 and $495,242.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00265155 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000980 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RED Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

