Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Redfin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of RDFN opened at $9.08 on Monday. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $973.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,927,331.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $354,975. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Stories

