Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $64.79

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.79 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.74). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 65,730 shares changing hands.

Redx Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 64.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.32.

Redx Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.