reflect.finance (RFI) Market Cap Reaches $265,304.57

reflect.finance (RFI) traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $265,304.57 and approximately $4,490.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.83 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003643 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00131667 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033559 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00065467 BTC.
reflect.finance Coin Profile
RFI is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,437,213 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com.
Buying and Selling reflect.finance
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
