reflect.finance (RFI) Market Cap Reaches $265,304.57

reflect.finance (RFI) traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $265,304.57 and approximately $4,490.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.83 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00131667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00065467 BTC.

reflect.finance Coin Profile

RFI is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,437,213 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

