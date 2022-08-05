Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Lpwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,965. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.42.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

