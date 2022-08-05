Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 117 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,825 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.77. The stock had a trading volume of 489,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,958,072. The company has a market cap of $476.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.14 and its 200-day moving average is $206.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

