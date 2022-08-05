Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA GIGB traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $46.78. 213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.36. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.