Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 57.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

NYSE:CMP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.89. 1,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,566. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.09 and a beta of 1.45. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.80.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -193.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,604.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,196.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,848.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,056.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,196.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.