Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,423,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.08. The company had a trading volume of 967,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,446,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average of $100.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

