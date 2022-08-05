Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after purchasing an additional 923,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,179,000 after purchasing an additional 760,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,730,000 after purchasing an additional 424,999 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,949,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,893,000 after purchasing an additional 377,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 103,043 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. 10,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,457. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

