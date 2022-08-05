Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 225 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after buying an additional 1,857,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after purchasing an additional 710,262 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,032,000 after acquiring an additional 505,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,467,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,268 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.61. 16,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,441. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

