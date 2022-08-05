Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 702 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Corteva by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 71,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,206. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

