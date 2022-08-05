Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of RM stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. 121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,852. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $389.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 30.17 and a current ratio of 30.17.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.18 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regional Management will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $75,526.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,715.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Regional Management by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regional Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 72.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 45.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 29,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

