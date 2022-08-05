Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Shares Gap Up to $113.56

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $113.56, but opened at $119.01. Reinsurance Group of America shares last traded at $123.34, with a volume of 5,615 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.09.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day moving average of $113.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $4,063,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $11,813,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

