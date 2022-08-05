Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.47. Remark shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,944,675 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Remark in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Remark Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.
Institutional Trading of Remark
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARK. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,272,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 331,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Remark (MARK)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.