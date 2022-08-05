Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.47. Remark shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,944,675 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Remark in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Remark Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Institutional Trading of Remark

Remark ( NASDAQ:MARK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 163.16% and a net margin of 46.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARK. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,272,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 331,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

Featured Stories

