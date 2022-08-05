Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) & Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) and Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genfit and Renovacor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $101.25 million 2.18 $79.57 million N/A N/A Renovacor N/A N/A -$14.10 million N/A N/A

Genfit has higher revenue and earnings than Renovacor.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Genfit has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovacor has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Genfit and Renovacor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 3 0 3.00 Renovacor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Genfit presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.05%. Renovacor has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,029.03%. Given Renovacor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Renovacor is more favorable than Genfit.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and Renovacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Renovacor N/A -55.97% -25.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Renovacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Renovacor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genfit beats Renovacor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genfit

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and with Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. Genfit S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About Renovacor

Renovacor, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). The company's lead product candidate is REN-001, a recombinant adeno-associated virus 9-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes, and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM. It is also developing a pipeline of BAG3-associated gene therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the BAG3 gene and mechanistically linked to BAG3's expression and function. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

