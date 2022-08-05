Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Earnings Results

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Rent-A-Center Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $28.29. 6,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,724. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.67. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 53.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 234.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 22.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

