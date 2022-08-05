Request 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.29 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Request coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $137.50 million and $8.29 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,052.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003853 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00128706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032802 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

