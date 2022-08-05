RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Trading 0% Higher

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.28. 10,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 24,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.67 million and a PE ratio of -10.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32.

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

