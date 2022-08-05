Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Gartner, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gartner in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $9.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.97. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s FY2024 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $293.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $231,575,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after buying an additional 615,832 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,089,000 after purchasing an additional 349,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,045 shares of company stock worth $524,584 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

