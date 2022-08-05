Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) to Issue $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.691 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.
Shares of QSR stock traded up C$0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$76.63. 265,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$23.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.48. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$60.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.09.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
