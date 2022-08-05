Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) to Issue $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.691 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock traded up C$0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$76.63. 265,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$23.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.48. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$60.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.09.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.14.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

