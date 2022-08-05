Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 7.4 %

QSR opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $8,537,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.