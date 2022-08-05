Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 287 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.9% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.66. 42,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average is $115.99. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $192.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

