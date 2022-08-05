Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Broadcom by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $3,887,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $546.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,665. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.66 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $220.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $519.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

