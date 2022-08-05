Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX opened at $63.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

