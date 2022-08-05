Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 2,586 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 183.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,718,000. Finally, CQS US LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 885,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 335,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.63) to GBX 2,200 ($26.96) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,400 ($29.41) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.73) to GBX 2,050 ($25.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $65.29. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.