Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 586 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $439.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.35 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

